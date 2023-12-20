(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, President George Weah of Liberia has directed the cancellation of the country's vote against an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a decision made just a week ago at the United Nations General Assembly. Liberia stood as the sole African nation in opposition to the resolution, which saw overwhelming support from 153 countries. The reversal follows revelations from President Weah that a Liberian official at the embassy in Washington, whose identity remains undisclosed, had manipulated the country's vote against the ceasefire.



During a Sunday church service, President Weah expressed his dismay, referring to the embassy official as a "wicked" individual whose actions went against the government's position.



He invoked a spiritual dimension, asserting that those affected by the consequences of the war resulting from the vote would feel the wrath of the "true living God." While not divulging the specific details of the manipulation, President Weah made it clear that Liberia's stance was not in alignment with the wishes of the Liberian people.



The original vote, in which Liberia opposed the humanitarian truce in the Middle East, stood out prominently as an outlier, with 153 nations endorsing the resolution. Ten countries, including Liberia, were against it, and 23 abstained. Notably, Liberia was the sole African nation on the opposing side, drawing attention to its position on the international stage.



President Weah emphasized that his support for ending the conflict was not against the United States, but rather a commitment to stand with the United Nations and the global community in pursuit of peace and stability worldwide. The president's decisive action to rectify the vote underscores Liberia's willingness to engage in diplomatic correction and align itself with the prevailing sentiment of the international community.



This development also sheds light on the complex dynamics within diplomatic circles and the influence of individual actors on a nation's foreign policy decisions. As Liberia revises its stance on the Gaza ceasefire, the incident raises questions about the transparency and integrity of diplomatic processes and the need for accountability in international decision-making. The article delves into the details of the controversy, President Weah's response, and the broader implications for Liberia's diplomatic relations in the aftermath of this unexpected turn of events.





