India directs war-vessels to Yemen`s shore amid Red Sea strains

(MENAFN) In response to escalating tensions in the Red Sea region, India has taken proactive measures by deploying two naval destroyers to the Gulf of Aden, a strategic waterway connecting the Red Sea to the Arabian Sea. The move is part of India's broader maritime security and anti-piracy operations, reflecting the nation's commitment to safeguarding vital sea lanes.



The decision to send the Indian Navy's guided missile destroyers, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata, comes in the wake of the United States establishment of a multinational task force aimed at protecting merchant ships targeted by Yemen's Houthi rebels, a response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The deployed warships have been assigned the crucial task of monitoring and protecting merchant vessels in the Gulf of Aden, a passageway through which a significant portion of global commercial shipping, amounting to one-sixth, transits.



Reports indicate that the INS Kochi has been specifically tasked with safeguarding merchant vessels against potential threats from Somalian pirates at the entrance of the Red Sea. Meanwhile, the INS Kolkata has been stationed in the Gulf of Aden to enhance overall security in the region. The strategic positioning of these naval assets underscores India's commitment to playing a vital role in ensuring the safety of maritime trade, collaborating with international partners and friendly nations.



The move follows a recent incident where the Indian Navy dispatched an aircraft to oversee the MV Ruen, a Malta-flagged vessel hijacked by Somalian pirates near the Yemeni island of Socotra on October 15. This proactive response highlights India's determination to act as a first responder in the region, emphasizing its dedication to the safety of merchant shipping.



The primary concern in the region stems from Houthi rebels, who pose a significant threat to international shipping. Their tactics involve targeting vessels, especially those en route to Israeli ports, using missiles and drones. The Indian Navy's deployment of warships signals a readiness to address these evolving threats and contribute to the broader efforts to maintain stability and security in this strategically important maritime corridor.



As geopolitical tensions continue to shape the dynamics of the Red Sea region, India's naval presence underscores the nation's commitment to upholding maritime security and protecting global trade routes. The article explores the significance of India's deployment, the specific roles assigned to INS Kochi and INS Kolkata, and the broader implications for regional stability in the face of emerging threats.





MENAFN20122023000045015687ID1107632131