Officials acknowledge notable increase in bilateral transactions amid Russia, India

(MENAFN) In a recent event held in Moscow, officials acknowledged the notable increase in bilateral transactions between Russia and India in recent months. Despite this growth, the need for diversification in trade between the two nations has been underscored. While Russia remains a key supplier of hydrocarbons, accounting for more than a third of India's imports, along with minerals, diamonds, and agricultural products, both countries have yet to fully explore untapped segments for exporters.



Speaking at the 14th Indian-Russian Business Dialogue via video link, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov highlighted the potential for further expansion. According to Indian government data, the trade turnover between Russia and India reached USD54.7 billion in the first ten months of 2023, positioning Moscow among New Delhi's top four major trading partners. The data from the commerce ministry, as reported by PTI news agency, indicated that Russia has become India's second-largest import source in the first seven months of the fiscal year, with imports increasing by 64 percent to USD36 billion in the April-October period, primarily driven by higher shipments of crude oil and fertilizer.



Ambassador Alipov suggested that Indian companies explore opportunities in various industries, including automotive components, shipbuilding, electronics, consumer retail, and tourism infrastructure. He emphasized that the Russian market holds promising prospects in sectors where India has traditionally been a significant player, such as pharmaceuticals and information technology.



Highlighting the need for diversification, Ambassador Alipov urged Indian companies to consider replacing items that Russia previously imported from Europe, leveraging the opportunity to address the existing trade imbalance, which currently stands at over $40 billion. He emphasized that diversifying trade would not only boost economic ties but also facilitate the finalization of talks on a free trade agreement between the two nations.



As Russia solidifies its position as a major trading partner for India and imports from the country witness substantial growth, the call to explore new avenues becomes increasingly pertinent. This article delves into the specific sectors identified by Ambassador Alipov and the potential benefits of diversification, shedding light on the opportunities that lie ahead for Indian businesses in the dynamic landscape of the Indo-Russian economic relationship.





