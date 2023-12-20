Thermoform Packaging Market To Worth USD 88.50 Billion By 2030 | Exclusive Report By Fortune Business Insights™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key companies covered in the Thermoform Packaging Market are Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), AFG Packaging (Italy), CJK Packaging (U.S.), Amcor Plc (Switzerland), Anchor Packaging (U.S.), Berry Global Inc. (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Du Pont (U.S.), WestRock Company (U.S.), EasyPak (U.S.), DS Smith Plc (U.K.), Tekni-Plex Inc. (U.S.), Constantia Flexibles Group (Austria), Display Pack Inc. (U.S.) and many more players profiled.

Pune, India, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thermoform packaging market size was valued at USD 48.50 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand from USD 51.96 billion in 2023 to USD 88.50 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.91% over the estimated period.

Thermoform packaging is a molded product. It is shaped through the process of heating a plastic sheet until it becomes flexible and takes on the desired shape. The market is likely to gain traction over the forecast period owing to the growing utilization of thermoform packaging products in the food industry as well as the pharmaceutical industry.

Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its research report, titled “ Thermoform Packaging Market , 2023-2030”.

Get a Free Sample Research PDF:

Leading Players Featured in the Thermoform Packaging Market Research Report



Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland)

AFG Packaging (Italy)

CJK Packaging (U.S.)

Amcor Plc (Switzerland)

Anchor Packaging (U.S.)

Berry Global Inc. (U.S.)

Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.)

Sonoco Products Company (U.S.)

Du Pont (U.S.)

WestRock Company (U.S.)

EasyPak (U.S.)

DS Smith Plc (U.K.)

Tekni-Plex Inc. (U.S.)

Constantia Flexibles Group (Austria) Display Pack Inc. (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact:

Rising Food-Delivery and Increasing Demand for Vaccines Led Market Expansion

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the growth of thermoform packaging. The initial phase of the pandemic, characterized by strict lockdowns and business closures, led to disruption in the supply chain. This disruption affected the availability of raw materials, which made it difficult for the manufacturers to maintain their production levels. However, the rising need for vaccines and a surge in food-delivery sales during the pandemic contributed significantly to the expansion of the thermoform packaging market worldwide.

Segmentation:

Plastic Segment to Lead due to its Effective Barrier Properties

On the basis of material, the market is divided into paper and plastic. The plastic segment is likely to maintain its leadership due to the ability of the plastic materials to provide a robust barrier against external factors such as moisture, air, and temperature variations.

Trays & Lids Segment to Dominate due to Continuous Product Innovation and Launches

Based on product type, the market is fragmented into cups & bowls, blisters, clamshells, trays & lids, containers, films, and others. The trays & lids segment is expected to dominate the market. The growth is due to a continuous flow of innovative product offerings and launches by manufacturers to meet the changing preferences of consumers.

Food & Beverages Segment to Maintain its Leadership owing to the Rising Adoption of Thermoformed Products

In terms of application, the market is divided into pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, electrical & electronics, home care & toiletries, food & beverages, and others. The food & beverages segment is poised to dominate the market due to the rising adoption of thermoformed products by manufacturers for food packaging.

On the basis of geography, the market has been studied across Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and North America.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

Report Coverage:

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the primary factors that will contribute to industry growth in the upcoming years. It provides insights into the most current market trends and spotlights key developments within the industry. Additionally, the report discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market growth.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rapid Expansion of Pharmaceutical Industry to Promote Market Growth

The remarkable growth of the pharmaceutical sector, particularly in emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil is a primary driver of market expansion. This growth stems from the increasing need for pharmaceutical drugs. As pharmaceutical production and distribution escalate to meet these demands, the requirement for cost-effective and sustainable packaging solutions such as thermoformed packaging products intensifies, supporting market growth.

However, the shift toward biodegradable materials, heightened consumer environmental awareness, and stringent regulations could hinder the thermoform packaging market growth.

Regional Insights:



North America Positioned as a Key Region Due to Rising Consumption of Bakery & Confectionery Products

North America holds a prominent thermoform packaging market share in the global market. The rising consumption of bakery & confectionery, processed food products, and frozen meat, adds to the growth of thermoform packaging in this region.

Europe rapidly advances as the fastest-growing region in the global market. The growth is propelled by the pharmaceutical sector's expansion in major European countries.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Industry Players Implement Strategic Initiatives to Increase Their Market Presence

Prominent industry players in the market are proactively implementing strategic moves to enhance and consolidate their standing within the sector. These strategic actions are pivotal for upholding competitiveness and broadening their impact on the market.

Get a Quote Now:

Detailed Table of Contents:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights



Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries



Latest Technological Advancement



Regulatory Landscape



Porters Five Forces Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on the Thermoform Packaging Market

Global Thermoform Packaging Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material





Plastic



Paper



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type





Blisters





Clamshells





Trays & Lids





Films





Containers





Cups & Bowls



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application





Food & Beverages





Pharmaceuticals





Personal Care & Cosmetics





Electrical & Electronics





Homecare & Toiletries



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region





North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Latin America Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

July 2022 – Rohm, expanded its portfolio to include plastic films made from renewable raw materials. The latest product, EUROPLEX Film LJ 21123/123, is a high-gloss, stable film, and transparent, derived from polylactic acid (PLA). Additionally, the use of raw for its production leads to a significant reduction in CO2 emissions, making it an environmentally friendly alternative compared to petroleum-based films.

Inquire Before Buying:

Read Related Insights:

Plastic Market Size Worth $ 643.37 billion by 2029 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0%

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email : ...

Fortune Business InsightsTM

Linkedin | Twitte | Blog

Attachment

Thermoform Packaging Market