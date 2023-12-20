               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Schouw & Co.’S Financial Calendar 2024


12/20/2023 4:48:43 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The financial calendar for Schouw & Co. for 2024 is as follows:

1 March 2024 Release of Annual Report 2023
10 April 2024 Annual General Meeting
15 April 2024 Expected payment of dividend for 2023
30 April 2024 Release of Q1 2024 interim report
15 August 2024 Release of Q2 2024 interim report
12 November 2024 Release of Q3 2024 interim report

Resolution proposals from shareholders to be considered at the annual general meeting to be held on 10 April 2024 must be received by the company on or before

Tuesday, 27 February 2024.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg Jens Bjerg Sørensen
Chairman President

