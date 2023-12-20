               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
ALK – Financial Calendar For The 2024 Financial Year


12/20/2023 4:48:43 AM

2024 financial calendar for ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF):

  • 11 January 2024: Silent period
  • 8 February 2024: Annual report 2023
  • 14 March 2024 at 4.00 p.m.: Annual General Meeting
    to be held at
    ALK
    Bøge Allé 1
    2970 Hørsholm, Denmark
    Written requests to have specific business
    transacted at the AGM will be included in the
    agenda if received by the company on
    31 January 2024 at the latest
    (may be emailed to ...)
  • 5 April 2024: Silent period
  • 3 May 2024: Three-month interim report (Q1) 2024
  • 26 July 2024: Silent period
  • 23 August 2024: Six-month interim report (Q2) 2024
  • 17 October 2024: Silent period
  • 14 November 2024: Nine-month interim report (Q3) 2024

ALK-Abelló A/S


For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at

Attachment

  • InvestorNews_20Dec23_FinancialCalendar

