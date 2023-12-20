Intertec Systems Leading The Way In Sustainable IT Solutions At COP28

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Venkatesan S, Director - EAM, IoT, and Sustainability, Intertec systems, UAE, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- After hosting a successful session on the importance of sustainability and ESG reporting earlier this year, Intertec systems participated in COP28 UAE - The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in partnership with Mashreq Bank on December 8, 2023, and effectively showcased ESG reporting tools and decarbonization strategies for organizations to tackle the pressing climate challenges that lay ahead.The insightful session delved into Intertec's unique 3-pillar approach to sustainability and advanced solutions that can help organizations break down data silos along with GHG accounting and reporting. It was led by Venkatesan S., Director - EAM, IoT, and Sustainability, and Rakshit Dubey, Client Manager - Energy & Utilities at Intertec, who demonstrated how organizations can turn data insights into action and improve reduction initiatives to reduce their environmental impact. The discussion topics also included sustainable IT solutions, the data challenges associated with the adoption of GHG Reporting, and key sustainability initiatives for emission reduction within the context of COP28. Attendees received actionable insights into innovative technologies and strategies to mitigate the existing challenges, aligning with the global focus on sustainable practices.Intertec's participation in COP28 exemplified its commitment to helping organizations in the GCC region drive successful sustainability initiatives, aligning their business practices with national sustainability goals. The company also extended an invitation to attendees, industry professionals, and media representatives to join the session and engage in a meaningful dialogue about the crucial role of ESG reporting in fostering environmental responsibility.''Embracing sustainability is more than a responsibility-it's a pathway to substantial advantages, shaping a future where businesses thrive through responsible innovation”, said Venkatesan S, Director - EAM, IoT, and Sustainability, Intertec systems.“At Intertec, sustainability isn't just a commitment; it's our visionary pursuit. Our collaboration with Mashreq at COP28 highlighted the straightforward steps guiding enterprises to their sustainability goals,” he added.For more information about ESG reporting tools and sustainable IT solutions contact sustainability experts at Intertec .About Intertec Systems:Established in 1991, Intertec Systems is a leading IT solutions and services provider, championing the cause of digital transformation across the Middle East and India. With over 50 technology alliances, Intertec boasts robust capabilities in digital transformation, cloud, security, application services, and managed services. Serving a diverse clientele from public sector, healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, real estate, and utilities, Intertec leverages multi-country delivery centers and industry-specific platforms to ensure rapid solutions for these industries. For further details, please visit .

