Protectstar Antivirus AI Android - AV-TEST Certification With An Outstanding Detection Rate

ProtectstarTM is pleased to announce that Antivirus AI Android, has successfully passed the prestigious AV-TEST certification for Android security software.

SARASOTA, FL, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ProtectstarTM is pleased to announce that Antivirus AI Android, version 1.5, has successfully passed the prestigious AV-TEST certification for Android security software in November 2023. This award impressively demonstrates the effectiveness and reliability of the in-house Android antivirus scanner.

The independent research institute for IT security, AV-TEST GmbH, based in Magdeburg, Germany, subjected Antivirus AI Android 1.5 to a thorough test. The certification confirms that the ProtectstarTM malware scanner meets the institute's strict security requirements. This seal of quality is only awarded to products that demonstrably meet high-security standards. This award is regarded as a hallmark of tested security, a quality feature only awarded to the best IT security products.

Outstanding detection performance

In the test, Antivirus AI Android showed an impressive detection rate of 99.5% in identifying widespread Android malware detected in the last four weeks. Out of 3095 malware samples, 17 were not detected, which underlines the high efficiency of the protection system. The improvements in malware detection have been incorporated into version 2.0 of Antivirus AI Android, which was released in December.

Optimization after false positives

Despite the high detection rate, the AI of Antivirus AI generated five false positives during the tests. ProtectstarTM then optimized the learning algorithm to reduce the number of future false positives further. To confirm the effectiveness of these optimizations, ProtectstarTM will participate in AV-TEST again in 2024.

Test criteria of AV-TEST

The evaluation of Antivirus AI Android covered various aspects, including

- Protection: effectiveness in protecting against malware and other cyberattacks.

- Speed: Impact of the product on the performance of the test systems.

- Usability: Impact of the product on daily use, including false positives.

- Features: Range of additional protection features.

AV-TEST, known for its extensive collection of digital malware and advanced analysis systems, guarantees testing at the highest international level.

ProtectstarTM is proud to offer its users Antivirus AI Android, a now award-winning antivirus scanner for Android that meets the highest security standards and has proven to be a leader in a dynamic environment. We remain committed to being at the forefront of IT security technology and providing our users with optimal protection.

As a newcomer to malware detection and antivirus scanners, ProtectstarTM is delighted with the latest test. Chris Bohn, CEO of ProtectstarTM, expressed his enthusiasm about the test result: "We are impressed by the performance of our in-house malware engine and are looking forward to seeing how the new version 2.0 of Antivirus AI Android with its dual engine will perform in AV-TEST in 2024."

About ProtectstarTM: ProtectstarTM is an innovative cybersecurity company founded in 2004 by Chris Bohn. Over 7 million private users, leading companies from various industries, the military, government agencies, and, last but not least, manufacturers in the IT security industry rely on ProtectstarTM's security solutions.

About AV-TEST: AV-TEST GmbH is an independent research institute for IT security that has been conducting quality assurance tests of IT security products for over 15 years. With one of the world's largest collections of digital malware and intensive research work, AV-TEST guarantees tests at the highest international level.

