International bankruptcies surpass 2008 level

(MENAFN) In an alarming revelation, the Financial Times reported that the global corporate sector is grappling with an unprecedented surge in bankruptcies, reaching double-digit percentages not witnessed in decades. Drawing on data from national statistics offices, the report highlights a distressing trend across major economies, with the United States experiencing a staggering 30 percent year-on-year increase in business insolvencies in the 12 months through September.



Similarly, Germany, the European Union's largest economy, reported a 25 percent rise in bankruptcies from January to September compared to the same period the previous year.



The situation is equally grim across the European Union, where the number of companies going bankrupt increased by 13 percent in the nine months leading up to September, reaching an eight-year high. The month of October saw France, the Netherlands, and Japan witnessing a surge of over 30% in bankruptcies compared to the same month the previous year. Alarmingly, reports from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) indicate that certain member states, including Denmark, Sweden, and Finland, have surpassed bankruptcy rates not seen since the 2008 global financial crisis.



The concerning trend extends to England and Wales, where insolvencies reached their highest levels since 2009 in the period between January and September of the current year. Neil Shearing, Chief Economist at Capital Economics, attributes this surge to higher interest rates and the self-liquidation of "zombie firms" that managed to survive the challenges of the Covid era primarily through government support.



The global economic landscape is undergoing a significant transformation as massive government support schemes, pivotal during the pandemic, are gradually being withdrawn.



Simultaneously, central banks have responded to spiraling inflation by repeatedly raising interest rates. This dual impact has created a perfect storm, pushing many companies over the brink and contributing to the alarming increase in bankruptcies.



As the world contends with this unprecedented wave of corporate insolvencies, the repercussions are expected to be far-reaching. The shift away from extensive government support and the tightening monetary policy by central banks may lead to a prolonged period of economic uncertainty and restructuring, with potential ripple effects across industries and economies. Observers and analysts are closely monitoring these developments, recognizing the urgency for policymakers to navigate the delicate balance between economic stability and the need for fiscal and monetary prudence in the face of evolving global challenges.



