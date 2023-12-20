Russia, China abandon usage of dollar in trade

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Li Qiang, that the use of Western currencies in Russia-China trade has nearly been eradicated. According to Mishustin, almost all transactions between the two nations are now conducted in their respective national currencies, the ruble and the yuan. This groundbreaking shift marks a departure from the reliance on the United States dollar and other foreign currencies that has traditionally dominated international trade.



The announcement was made during Mishustin's two-day visit to Beijing for a scheduled meeting of Russian and Chinese heads of government. The prime minister highlighted the substantial progress made in increasing the share of national currencies in mutual settlements.



He pointed out that in 2020, this figure stood at approximately 20 percent, but in the current year, the two nations have effectively eliminated the use of third-party currencies in their trade dealings.



Mishustin also underscored the efforts to strengthen business ties between Russia and China, recalling the success of a joint business forum held in Shanghai in May. The forum attracted more than 1,500 entrepreneurs from both countries and showcased the commitment to creating favorable conditions for commercial firms operating in the Russian and Chinese markets.



The move away from Western currencies in Russia-China trade is seen as a response to the impact of sanctions that have isolated Moscow from the Western financial system. As a result, Russia, along with its trade partners, is increasingly embracing alternative currencies in mutual trade. The shift not only reflects a strategic move to reduce dependence on the dollar but also signals a broader trend where nations are opting for settlements in their own national currencies.



Li Qiang, the Chinese Prime Minister, acknowledged the deepening cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, emphasizing its growing significance in the face of global turbulence. This strategic partnership is poised to play a crucial role in navigating geopolitical challenges, providing both nations with greater autonomy and resilience in the ever-changing global economic landscape.



As Russia and China solidify their commitment to using their national currencies in trade, the international community will be closely watching this paradigm shift, which could have far-reaching implications for the future of global economic relations. The move represents a bold step towards reshaping the dynamics of international trade and finance, challenging the traditional dominance of Western currencies in the global economic order.





