Annual inflation rate within euro zone indicates deceleration

(MENAFN) Recent data emanating from the European Statistics Office has indicated a deceleration in the annual inflation rate within the euro zone, particularly as evidenced by the conclusive figures for the month of November. This moderation in inflationary pressures aligns seamlessly with the anticipations set forth by financial analysts, further bolstering speculations that the European Central Bank (ECB) may embark on a trajectory of monetary easing in the forthcoming year. Specifically, the annual inflation rate for the euro zone receded to 2.4 percent in November, marking a discernible slowdown from the 2.9 percent recorded in the preceding month of October.



Delving into the nuances of the inflationary landscape, there were notable contractions in specific sectors. The annual core inflation rate, for instance, manifested a decline to 3.6 percent in November, a notable deceleration from its October pinnacle of 4.2 percent. Concurrently, the energy sector experienced a pronounced downturn, with prices witnessing an 11.5 percent dip in November, slightly eclipsing the 11.2 percent contraction observed in October. In contrast, other sectors exhibited more resilience. Service-related costs exhibited a modest uptick, ascending by 1.69 percent in November, while food product prices demonstrated a comparable trend, registering an increase of 1.37 percent.



Historical context further accentuates the significance of these recent developments. Notably, the euro zone's inflation rate had undergone a precipitous decline in October, plummeting from 4.3 percent in September to the aforementioned 2.9 percent. Drawing from data compiled by Eurostat, the statistical arm of the European Union, this most recent inflation reading, which corroborates preliminary estimations, represents the most subdued rate observed in approximately two and a half years. In a monthly assessment encompassing the 20 nations that comprise the euro currency consortium, consumer prices incrementally ascended by a marginal 0.1 percent, mirroring the preliminary forecasts and juxtaposing the 0.3 percent surge observed in September.

