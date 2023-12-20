Goldman Sachs restrains possible influence of Red Sea energy disruptions on oil prices

(MENAFN) Amidst escalating tensions in the Red Sea, Goldman Sachs offered a reassuring perspective, suggesting that the intermittent disruptions to energy traffic in the region might not precipitate significant fluctuations in crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices. The investment bank's assessment hinges on the availability of alternative maritime routes, emphasizing that the ability to reroute ships could circumvent any direct production impediments.



The global energy market did witness a palpable ripple effect from the unrest, evident in the early trading hours on a recent Tuesday. Oil prices exhibited an upward trajectory, sustaining the momentum from prior sessions. The uptick was largely attributed to a series of aggressive maneuvers orchestrated by the Iran-aligned Houthi faction in Yemen. Their activities in the Red Sea prompted disruptions in maritime commerce, compelling a slew of prominent entities to recalibrate their strategies. Notably, energy titan BP took decisive action by instituting a temporary halt to all its Red Sea flights. Echoing similar sentiments, the oil tanker conglomerate Front Line announced its intent to steer clear of the tumultuous waters, underscoring the expanding ramifications of the crisis on energy transit routes.



Delving deeper into the quantitative implications, Goldman Sachs articulated a scenario where a comprehensive rerouting of oil flows, amounting to a staggering seven million barrels per day in both northern and southern directions, might exert upward pressure on spot crude oil prices. The investment bank's analytical note, dated a recent Monday, projected that such a significant redirection could elevate spot crude oil prices by an estimated three to four dollars per barrel when juxtaposed against long-term price metrics.

