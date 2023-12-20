Indian opposition lawmakers claim democracy destruction amid mass suspensions from Parliament

(MENAFN) Opposition lawmakers in India are accusing the government of undermining democracy after the suspension of dozens of them from parliament this week.



This development is the latest episode in an ongoing conflict between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a newly formed alliance aiming to challenge their dominance in the upcoming elections.



A total of 141 opposition lawmakers, 95 from the lower house and 46 from the upper chamber, have been suspended by house speakers, marking a record, according to a tally by a US-based news outlet.



With the BJP holding a majority in both houses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party is poised to pass legislation with minimal opposition for the remainder of the session, concluding on Friday.



The suspensions coincide with the parliamentary discussion on a contentious criminal reform bill, a matter criticized by Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the main opposition Congress party. Kharge has expressed concerns that the bill could "unleash draconian powers and impede citizen’s rights."



Modi’s administration “does not want the people of India to hear out the Opposition, while these Bills are debated and deliberated,” he said in a post on X.



The suspensions were implemented in the aftermath of a significant security breach in parliament last week, during which two individuals forcibly entered the chamber, chanting slogans and releasing colored gas. In response, opposition lawmakers sought a parliamentary debate on the breach, but they were subsequently suspended by their respective house speakers for causing disorder.

