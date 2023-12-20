Thailand reveals important investment to enhance EV industry

(MENAFN) In a strategic move to propel its electric vehicle (EV) industry forward, the Thai government has greenlit a substantial financial commitment amounting to 34 billion baht, equivalent to approximately USD972 million. This investment initiative is earmarked to span the years 2024 through 2027, signifying the nation's ambition to carve a niche for itself in the burgeoning EV market. Shedding light on the specifics of this plan, Narit Terdistirasukdi, the Secretary-General of the Board of Investment of Thailand, highlighted that the forthcoming package will incorporate monetary incentives designed to entice prospective buyers towards electric vehicles within Thailand's borders.



This development gains added significance in light of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's recent overture to fortify ties with Thailand in the automotive sector. Kishida's proposal, articulated during a diplomatic rendezvous in Tokyo with Thai Prime Minister Srita Thavisin, aims to craft a collaborative framework. This strategic alliance seeks to bolster Thailand's automotive industry, particularly in its pursuit of enhancing competitiveness in electric and next-generation vehicles. In response to Kishida's overtures, Prime Minister Thavisin conveyed his nation's unwavering commitment, signaling readiness to bolster endeavors spearheaded by Japanese automotive entities operating within Thailand.



Delving into the domestic automotive landscape, electric vehicles have been gaining traction, with costs typically oscillating between 1.2 million and 1.7 million baht. As part of its visionary roadmap, Thailand aspires to metamorphose into a pivotal hub for electric vehicle manufacturing by 2030. As an ambitious benchmark, projections indicate that electric vehicles could constitute a substantial 30 percent of all automobile sales within the country by the end of this decade. In a tangible testament to this vision, international EV conglomerates, most notably from China, have already set their sights on Thailand's fertile automotive landscape. For instance, BYD, a prominent Chinese EV manufacturer, is on the cusp of inaugurating a state-of-the-art production facility in Rayong province. Slated for a 2024 operational debut, this facility is poised to churn out an impressive 150,000 electric vehicles annually. Notably, Rayong province finds itself strategically nestled within the Eastern Economic Corridor, Thailand's preeminent industrial epicenter, amplifying its significance in the nation's automotive renaissance.



