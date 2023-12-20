Panama Canal boosts economy with USD2.5B amid low water levels

(MENAFN) Despite grappling with unprecedented low water levels that constrained the movement of ships, the Panama Canal exhibited resilience by contributing a substantial USD2.5 billion to Panama's national treasury from its operations in the previous year. This figure stands as a testament to the canal's enduring significance in global maritime trade, with approximately 6 percent of international seafaring commerce traversing its waters annually. The revenue generated by the canal authority is primarily sourced from toll collections and a suite of ancillary services offered to maritime vessels.



Remarkably, the financial contributions channeled to the State of Panama from the canal's operations last year marked an all-time high since its inauguration by the United States in 1914. Offering further insights into the canal's fiscal health, the canal authority divulged that its cumulative revenues for the fiscal year spanning from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023, tallied up to an impressive USD3.3 billion. This reflects a notable uptick of USD319 million compared to the analogous period in the preceding year. Post-tax deductions, the authority transferred a significant USD2.5 billion to the Panamanian government.



However, while the financial metrics showcased robust performance, operational metrics revealed a slightly different narrative. Specifically, the volume of goods navigating the canal witnessed a slight dip in 2023, with 510 million tons recorded—eight million tons fewer than the preceding year. Similarly, the total number of ships traversing the canal also experienced a marginal decline, dropping from 13,003 vessels to 12,638. This reduction can be attributed to proactive measures instituted by the canal authority in response to diminished water levels, stemming from both climate change impacts and the El Niño phenomenon.



The Panama Canal's operational intricacies are intricately tied to its hydrological realities, relying predominantly on rainwater collection for its water supply. Regrettably, 2023 emerged as the second driest year in the canal's storied history. Consequently, to mitigate risks and maintain sustainable operations, the canal authority was compelled to curtail transit capacity, reducing daily ship transits from 39 vessels to 24 by January of that year.

