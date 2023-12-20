               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Siguldas CMAS JSC Financial Calendar In 2024


12/20/2023 4:33:19 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JSC 'Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija' (Nasdaq Riga: SCM1R) informs that in 2024 the dissemination of its audited annual report, interim reports and financial information is planned on dates as follows:

Date Event
25th March 2024 for the year 2023
23th May 2024 for the first 3 month period of 2024
22th August 2024 for the first 6 month period of 2024
21th November 2024 for the 9 month period of 2024

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: ...


