LIVE UPDATES: Deprivation And Disease Worsens Situation In Gaza, UN Security Council To Vote On Ceasefire

Doha, Qatar: The United Nations Security Council was due to vote Wednesday on a draft resolution to halt the fighting in Gaza, as members wrangled over wording while aid efforts in the Gaza Strip neared collapse.

Members of the council had grappled for days to find common ground on the resolution, a vote on which was pushed back several times throughout Tuesday, after being postponed Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of Palestinians killed due to Israeli attacks since October 7 nears 20,000 as the humanitarian situation worsens each day.

The Palestinian Health Ministry spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qudra stated that "around 100" Palestinians had been killed in just one day, as Israeli attacks continued across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

Telecommunication and internet services in Gaza are still experiencing disruptions, according to the UN relief agency yesterday, December 19. It further stated that this is "severely affecting emergency operations and access to information".

Watch this page for more live updates:

[11:26 am Doha Time] IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Rafah

Palestinians inspect a destroyed house after Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on December 20, 2023. Photos by SAID KHATIB / AFP

[11:24 am Doha Time] Gaza aid delivery 'increasingly more difficult'

Jagan Chapagain, secretary general and CEO of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, has described the situation in Gaza as“desperate”.

“Aid delivery is becoming increasingly more difficult due to the ongoing shelling and lack of fuel and supplies.”

[10:15am Doha time] UNGA adopts resolution on sovereignty of Palestinians over natural resources

The United Nations General Assembly adopted by an overwhelming majority the draft resolution entitled "Permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources".

A total of 158 countries voted in favor to 6 against with 13 abstentions. Read more

[9 am Doha Time] 'Without safe water' many more children will die: UNICEF

Displaced children in southern Gaza have less water than their basic survival needs, the UN children agency's Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

“Without safe water, many more children will die from deprivation and disease in the coming days,” Russell said.



A girl carries containers to fill with water at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 16, 2023. Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

“Children and their families are having to use water from unsafe sources that are highly salinated or polluted.”

In Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of people – half of them estimated to be children – have fled since the beginning of December, water and sanitation situation systems are“in an extremely critical state”, Russell added.

The water shortages have already contributed to 20 times the monthly average of cases of diarrhoea among children under the age of five, she said.

[8 am Doha Time] Communications blackout 'severely affecting' information: UN

The UN relief agency has released its daily update for Tuesday, December 19, noting that continued disruptions to phone and internet services in“most areas of the Gaza Strip” are“severely affecting emergency operations and access to information”.

The telecommunications blackout has now continued for six days, the UN says, apart from a partial restoration in southern Gaza on December 18.