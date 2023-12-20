QIB Holds Blood Donation Drive

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIB recently hosted a blood donation drive for its employees at its headquarters, aligning with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) principles and dedication to fostering a healthier society. In collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), the initiative contributed to HMC's efforts in promoting regular blood donation among citizens and residents.

In line with QIB's commitment to social responsibility, the recent campaign reflects the bank's dedication to contributing to the well-being of Qatar's society. Employees from all QIB's departments participated in the event by donating blood. Earlier this year, a similar blood donation drive saw strong employee participation, reflecting their belief in the bank's values and its important role in the community.

Last month, QIB took proactive steps in diabetes awareness by organizing free blood sugar tests for its employees. The initiative created awareness about different types of diabetes and preventive measures. Additionally, the bank actively joined the Annual Diabetes Walkathon organized by the Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA) in celebration of World Diabetes Day.

Mashaal Abdulaziz Al Derham, Assistant General Manager, Head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB, said:“We are grateful to all employees who actively engaged in this noble initiative, and we thank Hamad Medical Corporation for providing us with the opportunity to contribute to our community as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility. Their involvement reflects our shared belief in the significant role we play within the community to effect positive change. The success of the blood donation drive is attributed to the support of the bank's management, the enthusiasm of our employees, and the collaborative efforts with Hamad Medical Corporation. This campaign is part of our ongoing partnership with HMC to enhance awareness about blood donation among our staff and the broader society, contributing to the blood bank reserves in Qatar.”