Qatar To Meet Cambodia And Jordan Ahead Of Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will take on Cambodia and Jordan in friendly matches as part of their preparations for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, the Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced yesterday.

Al Annabi, who will defend their Asian crown at home, will meet Cambodia on December 31 before playing against Jordan on January 5. The QFA did not announce the venues for the two matches.

Qatar will be under new coach Marquez Lopez, the current Al Wakrah SC coach, who replaced veteran Portuguese Carlos Queiroz earlier this month.

The Asian Cup will be played from January 12 to February 10, 2024 across nine stadiums in Qatar. The home team will face China, Tajikistan and Lebanon in Group A.