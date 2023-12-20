Al Wakrah, Al Gharafa Eye Wins In Battle For 2Nd Spot

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Wakrah and Al Gharafa are targeting victories in their respective matches with an eye on second place before the Expo Stars League (ESL) takes a long break for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

With both the Blue Wave and the Cheetahs locked on 24 points from 11 matches apiece, Al Wakrah hold second place on a better goal difference with Al Sadd leading the table after amassing 28 points.

Fresh from a 3-2 victory over defending champions Al Duhail, Al Wakrah will take on 11th-placed Muaither at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium today, hoping to secure three points and stay second.



The ESL will resume on February 14 after the Asian Cup which is scheduled to be held from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

“Despite the limited time between the matches against Al Duhail and Muaither, we are determined to get the three points, and I hope that our players will not be affected by fatigue. We have one match left before the long break therefore the result of this match is very important for us,” Al Wakrah assistant coach Ali Al Marri told a pre-match press conference.

Al Wakrah comfortably defeated Muaither 3-0 when the two sides met in the first leg.

Al Gharafa, meanwhile, will host Qatar SC at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium with both matches kicking off simultaneously at 5:30pm.

Qatar SC, who are eighth in the standings with 12 points, are expected to give the Cheetahs a run for money like the first leg which ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Al Gharafa coach Pedro Martins hoped the team will return to winning ways after drawing against Al Wakrah and Al Shamal in their previous two games.

“We showed good level in most matches, except for the last two matches. I am sure that we will do that in the next match and the team will have a reaction against Qatar SC, as they have good players upfront and it will be a difficult match,” said Martins.

In other matches today, an upbeat Al Arabi, occupying sixth position, will take on Al Shamal after their win over Al Sadd, while fourth-placed Al Rayyan will meet Al Markhiya.