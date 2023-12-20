Official Match Ball Of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Final Revealed

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Kuala Lumpur: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Kelme have unveiled the Official Match Ball of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Final, as passionate fans across the globe gear up for the biggest continental showdown kicking off in Qatar on January 12, 2024.

The Official Final Match Ball, named VORTEXAC23+, builds on the design of the Official Match Ball of the tournament, VORTEXAC23, and embodies the glory of the highly anticipated decider of the competition on February 10, 2024.

VORTEXAC23+'s gold colour takes inspiration from the desert sands of the host nation, Qatar, which combines elegantly with the nation's traditional maroon colour. The contrast reflects the competitive spirit of the most exciting moments, as the dominance of the gold depicts the glory of reaching and competing for the coveted AFC Asian Cup title.

AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John said:“The AFC is delighted to mark the latest milestone with our valued partner Kelme through the launch of the VORTEXAC23+ and we thank them for the continued support to the Asian game.

“We are confident that we will witness our grandest ever edition of the AFC Asian Cup to date, and through its visually stunning design and quality performance standards, the VORTEXAC23+ exemplifies our ambitions to provide the best two teams in Asia with the optimum stage to compete for ultimate glory.”

Ke Yongxiang, KELME Chairman said:“The unveiling of the Official Final Match Ball signifies that the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 has entered its concluding phase of preparation. We are delighted to play a role in the momentous AFC Asian Cup, where KELME's innovative design and technology will take centre stage. With great anticipation, we eagerly await the forthcoming final match, where we will witness the VORTEXAC23+ in action.”

VORTEXAC23+ was designed by the AFC's Official Global Supporter of National Team Competitions, Kelme, exclusively for the Final Match of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. The ball has also undergone extensive technical testing to ensure it meets the highest standards of performance, quality, durability, and readiness for use in the competition.

