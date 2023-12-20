(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has concluded a promotional visit to the Sultanate of Oman. The two-day visit saw the LOC meet with different stakeholders in Oman to discuss Qatar's preparations as it gets ready to host the continental championship for a record third time between January 12 – February 10, 2024.

The visit was organized in conjunction with the Muscat Media Group and featured meetings with media outlets and journalists from across Oman.

For Hassan Al Kuwari, LOC Executive Director of Marketing and Communications, the visit reaffirmed Qatar's readiness to host the competition, which will see 24 teams from across Asia vie for the coveted title.

“Qatar is ready to welcome fans from across Asia and beyond for the Asian Cup. In particular, Omani fans will be key to the tournament's success,” said Al Kuwari.“Their presence will add so much excitement and passion that will bring our stadiums to life.”

The tournament will be played across nine stadiums, seven of which previously hosted matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. With the largest distance between two stadiums no further than 75kms, Qatar's compact nature will mean that fans and players alike will be able to stay in one place of accommodation throughout the competition, while taking advantage of Qatar's modern transport infrastructure.



“Qatar is once again ready to host a mega sporting event that utilizes world-class sports facilities. This includes a state-of-the-art media center, that will ensure journalists from across the continent will be able to report on the tournament's success to the rest of the world,” said Sheikh Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, LOC Senior Manager for Local and Regional Media.

Oman has been drawn into Group F, alongside Saudia Arabia, Thailand and the Kyrgyz Republic. The Omanis will kick off their campaign in a much-anticipated matchup against Saudi Arabia at Khalifa International Stadium on January 16.