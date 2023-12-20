Al Attiyah Meets UK Minister For Armed Forces

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah met yesterday with British Minister for the Armed Forces H E James Heappey, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed military cooperation between the two sides and ways to strengthen and develop them. Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Staff H E Lt General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit and a number of senior officials and leaders from both sides attended the meeting.