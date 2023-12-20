'QND Constitutes New Impetus For Work, Achievement'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Sulaiti affirmed that the National Day constitutes, each year, a new impetus for work and achievement under the wise leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

In an exclusive statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he said that if each year in the past has been characterised by significant achievements, whether in the economic, social, political, or sports fields.

This year has been distinguished by multiple accomplishments, most notably is the prestigious regional and international position that has been confirmed and consolidated, making Qatar an impartial and trustworthy international mediator, a platform for constructive dialogue, a key to solving the most challenging and complex crises, a supporter for people in their just demands and the realisation of their legitimate rights, and the fastest country to provide humanitarian aid to those in need among the victims of disasters worldwide.

He continued to say that what has been achieved by Qatar, with all this efficiency and success, is inspired by its glorious history and the entrenched principles laid by the late founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, who established our modern state based on adherence to good morals, noble Islamic teachings, authentic Arab traditions, love for goodness, assisting the needy, and constant pursuit of peace and harmony. It is also inspired by the wise directives and sound policies of our leadership and the awareness of the Qatari people, their dedication, and their contribution to the homeland's prosperity and progress, he added.

Al Sulaiti said that the country's external achievements are in line with the well-known internal achievements in the fields of education, health, infrastructure, construction, and reconstruction, along with outstanding cultural and tourist activities and the unprecedented legislative renaissance, where the General Secretariat of the Cabinet contributed to preparing its drafts law.

Perhaps the most prominent economic event during this year was laying the foundation stone for the North Field Expansion (NFE) Project, which will increase Qatar's LNG annual production capacity from 77 million tons per annum (mtpa) to 126mtpa by 2026, reinforcing Qatar's leadership and pioneering role in LNG production worldwide, he noted.