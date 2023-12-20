               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Approves State's General Budget For 2024


12/20/2023 4:30:27 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Law No. 17 of 2023, approving the state's general budget for the fiscal year 2024.

The law stipulated its implementation, effective as of January 1, 2024, and published in the Official Gazette.

