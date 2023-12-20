Amir Congratulates Amir Of Kuwait

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the occasion of his being sworn in as Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, wishing him success and the brotherly Kuwaiti people further development and growth.

