Cake Festival, Bake And Cake Promotion Kick Starts At Safari

Doha, Qatar: The much-anticipated Cake Festival, in conjunction with Safari Bake and Cake Promotions, has officially commenced at Safari, a prominent retail hypermarket group in Doha.

The event was inaugurated on December 19 and witnessed the active participation of key figures from Safari, including Chairman of Safari Group of Companies, Aboobacker Madapat, and Safari Group's Managing Director, Shaheen Backar.

The Cake Festival promotion has been initiated at Safari Bakery and Hot food section, offering an extensive array of cakes and pastries to enhance the festive spirit of Christmas and New Year celebrations. Safari's diverse selection includes Safari Rich Plum Cake, Dates and Fig Plum Cake, Surprise Plum Cake, Premium Plum Cake, Decorated Christmas Cakes, Fresh Cream Cake, Christmas Yulelog Cake, Christmas Cream Cake, Ginger House, Arabic Mystic Cake, Banana Blueberry Cake, Plum Muffins, and more, with over 50 different flavours to cater to the preferences of all customers.

Safari ensures the highest quality through its in-house production unit, utilising premium ingredients and the expertise of skilled cake bakers. In preparation for the holiday season, individuals and organisations have the opportunity to pre-book and purchase cakes in various designs at all Safari outlets.

Simultaneously, Safari introduces the Safari Bake and Cake Promotion, an enticing offer for cooking enthusiasts and baking lovers. This promotion brings together all necessary products and kitchen tools for cake making under one roof, available at remarkably low prices.

Featured items include whip cream, frozen fruits, cake mixes, and essential kitchen tools such as cake molds, pans, electric ovens, cake mixers, and a variety of dry fruits. To add to the excitement, a cake-making competition is scheduled for December 30, 2023, at Safari Mall Food Court.

As an added bonus, Safari is providing customers with the chance to win 6kg of gold through the Safari Shop and Shine mega promotion. Participation is open to anyone who purchases a raffle coupon, available for just QR50, from any of Safari's outlets. Don't miss this golden opportunity to indulge in the festive spirit and win big with Safari.