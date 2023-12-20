Smell Dreamy Throughout The Day

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANSlife) In the realm of modern wellness, a digital detox is paramount. To further the commitment to redefining personalised product curations, Boddess Beauty proudly introduces its private label, 'The Honest Tree' - a clean and vegan bath & body brand crafted in India, offering a diverse range of products for an unparalleled shower experience.

Rooted in nature, The Honest Tree's array of bath and body products is pure, ethically sourced, and produced with an eco-friendly ethos, free from sulphates and parabens.

The Honest Tree pays homage to nature, a perpetual source of gifts. With a mission to instill tranquillity from the skin to mind, their vegan and cruelty-free product line, encompassing body butters, body milks, sorbets, and cleansers, is thoughtfully curated for the Indian skin and body.

The six distinct ranges from the brand aspire to elevate every Indian's shower routine, offering therapeutic solutions that address modern-day challenges such as anxiety, stress, and insomnia through the art of aromatherapy.

Mansi Sharma, the founder of the brand, shares her thoughts on the newly launched homegrown brand with IANSlife.

Read excerpt:

The market is flooded with clean and vegan brands. How would you differentiate this brand from its competitors?

Mansi: We're a brand made specifically for Indian skin types and Indian skin concerns. The skin of colour is more prone to concerns such as melasma, hyperpigmentation, spot-discolouration, sweat-driven acne, excessive dead skin build-up, and with our incredibly polluted metro cities - pollution damage.

Our range of products cater to each of these skin concerns with a blend of ingredients found in both nature and science. While we use the most potent forms of aloe vera, green tea, papaya extract and many more botanicals, we also leverage the finest lab-based ingredients such as salicylic acid, niacinamide and lactic acid.

Our general bath and body range democratise luxurious fragrances by making them available at accessible prices. With the purest form of rose, satsuma, lavender, patchouli, and many more - we're offering state-of-the-art long-lasting fragrances that elevate your shower experience and leave you smelling dreamy throughout the day without breaking the bank.

What are the main components of your products?

Mansi: The Honest Tree products are crafted with carefully selected, natural ingredients that are pure, ethically sourced, and produced with an eco-friendly ethos. The main components include lavender, patchouli, oatmeal, rose, burnt sugar, vanilla, green tea, camphor, multani mitti, aloe, coffee, and satsuma. These ingredients are thoughtfully curated to address modern-day challenges while being free from sulphates and parabens.

The Honest Tree, Rose Range

How does aromatherapy help to relieve stress, anxiety, and insomnia, and how does your product incorporate ingredients that support the brand's core values?

Mansi: Aromatherapy is a central element in The Honest Tree's products, offering a sensorial journey that activates the senses for a truly immersive experience. The carefully curated blends, such as lavender, patchouli, oatmeal, and rose, release soothing aromas designed to promote relaxation and alleviate stress, anxiety, and insomnia through the art of aromatherapy.

Aromatherapy, known for its therapeutic benefits, helps relieve stress by triggering the limbic system, the part of the brain that controls emotions, and promoting a sense of calm and well-being. This aligns with our core values of promoting tranquillity from skin to mind, offering a unique approach to well-being through the art of aromatherapy.

What new products have been introduced in this line?

Mansi: The Honest Tree, in its pioneering brand launch, introduces a diverse range of 21 innovative body care products tailored specifically for the diverse needs of Indian skin. This comprehensive line encompasses six distinct ranges, each designed to elevate the Indian shower experience:

Deep Slumber Range: Lavender, Patchouli & Oatmeal: Promoting deep sleep and relaxation while calming the skin from irritants and pollutants. (Body Butter, Body Milk and Body Cleanser)

Bed of Roses Range Rose: Utilises rose petal water for a calming effect, reducing redness and inflammation. (Body Cleanser, Body Milk & Body Sorbet)

Sweet Bliss Range - Burnt Sugar & Vanilla: Exfoliates the skin, making way for new healthy cells. (Body Cleanser, Body Milk & Body Butter)

Matcha Range - Green Tea & Aloe: Provides a deep cleanse with antioxidant properties, controlling odors. (Body Milk, Body Sorbet and Body Cleanser)

First Cup Range - Coffee: Offers antioxidant properties while gently exfoliating. (Body Cleanser, Body Butter & Body Milk)

Morning Alarm Range: Satsuma: Brightens and invigorates, fighting pollutants and free radicals. (Body Cleanser, Body Sorbet & Body Milk) In addition to these ranges, The Honest Tree has also introduced a line of treatment-based products, emphasising a targeted approach to body care:

Backane Lotion - Salicylic Acid & Niacinamide: A powerhouse solution targeting back acne, combining salicylic acid and niacinamide for acne-free, balanced, and even skin tone.

Body Scrub - Rice Bran, Green Tea & Lactic Acid: Tailored for Indian skin, this scrub focuses on brightening coloured skin with gentle exfoliation using rice bran, green tea, and lactic acid.

Body Scrub - Camphor & Multani Mitti: Drawing from traditional skincare wisdom, this scrub harnesses the benefits of camphor and Multani Mitti, providing a deep cleanse, promoting natural radiance, and addressing specific concerns of the Indian skin.

The Honest Tree, Coffee Range

As the brand's core value is homage to nature, what happens outside of the brand's production? How does the brand stand up to climate change?

Mansi: The Honest Tree is committed to environmental sustainability. The newly launched bath and body products, are rooted in nature and are free from sulphates and parabens, subsequently reflecting this ethos. Beyond production, climate change is addressed by ethically sourcing ingredients and minimising our environmental footprint.

Each ingredient is found, sourced and utilised right here in this country, further promoting our Made in India promise along with reducing our carbon footprint. Lastly, our packaging is incredibly sturdy and durable; such that it can be used in a myriad of ways once your product finishes; planting seeds, storing other products and trinkets in our jar, etc. This commitment extends beyond product formulation, contributing to the broader mission of preserving nature for future generations.

Numerous international bath & body care brands in the market have established a presence in the international market. Why do you think an Indian bath & body care brand has not emerged in catering the Indian customers and beyond?

Mansi: As we've seen in the last decade, India has a prominent voice and it must be heard on a global platform. Whether it is the globalisation of yoga, Ayurveda, key and fundamentally Indian ingredients such as turmeric and Ashwagandha, or even our robust film industry - we are at the cusp of being the next global soft power and beauty will be a major element within it. The emergence of Indian bath and body brands on the international stage has been slow, but brands like The Honest Tree are changing that narrative. As a brand that caters to the skin of colour, the Indian market. The brand combines traditional Indian wisdom with modern skincare solutions, presenting a unique proposition to consumers worldwide.

How do you feel about online shopping and retail store marketing? What impact does it have on a brand? And why did you choose the later?

Mansi: At Boddess Beauty we recognise the evolving preferences of consumers and understand the impact of both online shopping and retail store marketing. Henceforth an omni-channel approach has been adopted to reach a diverse audience. While online shopping provides convenience and accessibility, retail store marketing allows for a more personalised, immersive experience. This approach reflects our commitment to delivering the finest products and choices to our valued customers, offering a seamless blend of online convenience and in-store experiential engagement.

