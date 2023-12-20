Houthi escalates assault on vessels navigating Red Sea

(MENAFN) The Yemeni Houthi movement has escalated its assault on vessels navigating the Red Sea, purportedly as a demonstration of solidarity with the Palestinian group Hamas, currently engaged in conflict with Israel within the Gaza Strip. This strategic maritime region serves as a crucial conduit for trade between the Eastern and Western hemispheres, particularly facilitating oil trade via the Suez Canal, thereby offering a more efficient alternative to the lengthy and costly voyage around the African continent. The intensified attacks have triggered significant disruptions in maritime operations, compelling several prominent shipping entities to recalibrate their routes and operational strategies.



Highlighting the tangible repercussions of these assaults, the French shipping conglomerate CMA-CGM announced on December 16 its decision to halt all container shipments through the Red Sea until the situation stabilizes. Similarly, the Belgian tanker firm, euronav, confirmed on December 18 that it would steer clear of the Red Sea region indefinitely. Joining this chorus of operational adjustments, the Taiwanese shipping behemoth, Evergreen, not only suspended the acceptance of Israeli goods but also directed its container vessels to avoid the Red Sea, opting instead for alternative routes such as the Cape of Good Hope. Frontline, a Norway-based oil tanker enterprise, echoed these concerns, revealing on December 18 that it would reroute its ships away from the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, thereby necessitating a revision in transportation costs for crude oil. The ripple effects of these attacks also reached the shores of Germany, where Hapag-Lloyd, a major container shipping firm, disclosed its intention on December 18 to redirect numerous vessels via the Cape of Good Hope until safe passage through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea is assured.



Amidst these developments, a particularly alarming incident involved a projectile, suspected to be a drone, striking the "Al-Jasra" vessel near Yemen's coastline on December 15. Fortunately, no crew members suffered injuries. Further exacerbating concerns, South Korea's HMM, a significant player in container shipping, declared on December 19 that it had mandated a course alteration for all its ships departing from Europe, rerouting them through the Cape of Good Hope instead of the Suez Canal, with the duration of this change remaining unspecified.

