Design Exhibition In Solidarity With Gaza From Dec 21

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In an inspiring show of solidarity with the people of Gaza, Msheireb Properties and the Doha Design District organised the“Amplifying Voices of Palestine through the Power of Design” contest.

Designers from around the world were invited to submit their artwork reflecting the rich cultural tapestry of Palestine. The designs, carefully selected by a jury of industry experts, came from Msheireb Properties and iGuzzini.

Four selected designers are invited to the opening exhibition on December 21, where their work will be prominently projected within Sikkat Wadi Msheireb in Msheireb Downtown Doha. The designers are Zainab AlShibani, Amanda and Jo Booabbood, Nasser Alkubaisi and Fatima Abbas.

The event will be open to the public and postcards of 14 winning designs will be on sale, with all proceeds going to support the people of Gaza through a donation to Education Above All.“Preserving and protecting cultural identity through visual affirmation is the responsibility of creative industries. We look forward to showcasing the winning designs as a beacon of solidarity and hope, said Doha Design District's Senior Concept Manager Shaikha Al Sulaiti.