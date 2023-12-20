EU Organic Journey Event Dubai, 13Th Of December 2023

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Within the framework of the European program "EU Organic Journey," a distinguished B2B event unfolded in tandem with the prestigious Middle East Organic & Natural Products Expo Dubai (MENOPE) 2023. This exclusive gathering took place on Tuesday, the 13th of December 2023, starting at 16:00, and was hosted at the illustrious International Centre for Culinary Arts – ICCA Dubai (Block 8 - King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St - Al Sufouh –Dubai Knowledge Park – Dubai).

Participants from the Horeca sector, importers, distributors, wholesalers, grocery chains, organic shops, food bloggers had the opportunity to meet representatives of the contributing organizations and taste the delicious European organic products (virgin olive oil, olives, honey, organic dairy products).

Attendees had the chance to discuss new collaboration opportunities, get informed about the European program“EU Organic Journey” and its initiatives, and during the event, the Chefs of ICCA Dubai analyzed the benefits of the products and had the opportunity to taste dishes with the promoted products.

The EU Financed campaign EU Organic Journey aims to promote and increase the awareness regarding the European organic products from Greece, Romania and Bulgaria to consumers in UAE, Saudi Arabia and USA with the participation of the organizations Agrodiatrofiki Sympraxi Perifereias Stereas Elladas (ASPSE) from Greece, Bio Carpathia Cooperative from Romania and National Organic Association (NAO)from Bulgaria.

