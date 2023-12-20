(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Submarine Veteran and you have just learned you have mesothelioma, or this is your immediate family member-please make financial compensation a top priority and call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for direct access to some of the nation's most elite attorneys. Financial compensation for a person like this might be millions of dollars-if they hire a lawyer-law firm that knows what they are doing.

"Under no circumstances should a Navy Submarine Veteran with mesothelioma or their family hire a lawyer that is associated with a 'claims' or 'VA" center-because these are most probably law firm brokers-who sell people with mesothelioma to other law firms.

"We are by far the best branded advocate in the USA for Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma, and we are incredibly passionate about making certain people like this receive the very best possible compensation. The lawyers we recommend are in the top 10 of the best mesothelioma lawyers in the nation, they get the best compensation results for their clients, and they have successfully represented Navy Submarine Veterans with their mesothelioma compensation claims for decades. Before a Navy Submarine Veteran with mesothelioma hires a lawyer to assist with compensation, please call 866-714-6466 anytime for a run-down of who we recommend."

Navy Submarine Veterans would have been stationed at one of the following US Navy Bases:

*Navy Base Norfolk, Virginia (The world's largest navy base)

*Navy Base Naval Base Point Loma, California

*Navy Base Honolulu, Hawaii

*Navy Submarine Base Kitsap, Washington (Bremerton, Bangor/Keyport)

*Navy Submarine Base New London, Connecticut

*Navy Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia

Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

"Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."

Important Note:“If your loved one died from confirmed mesothelioma in the United States within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of COVID or other reasons-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. We would be honored to help.”

