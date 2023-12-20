Schaeffler AG has secured 29.88 percent of Vitesco Technologies Group AG with its public tender offer

EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Merger

Tender offer successful, 11,957,629 Vitesco shares have been tendered

Schaeffler AG stake in Vitesco Technologies Group AG around 30 percent

Completion of tender offer and payment of consideration on January

5,

2024

Extraordinary General Meeting and separate meeting of non-voting common shareholders on February 2, 2024, as next step

Completion of the overall transaction expected in the fourth quarter of 2024 Integration committee has started its work Herzogenaurach | December 20, 2023 | Schaeffler AG (“Schaeffler”) has announced the final result of the voluntary public tender offer (“tender offer”) for all outstanding shares of Vitesco Technologies Group AG (“Vitesco”). Until the end of the acceptance period on December 15, 2023, 11,957,629 Vitesco shares have been tendered to Schaeffler. This corresponds to 29.88 percent of the share capital and voting rights in Vitesco. Together with the 49.94 percent stake held by IHO Holding, the strategic management holding of the Schaeffler family, Schaeffler will hold 79.82 percent of the share capital and voting rights in Vitesco following the completion of the tender offer. In addition, Schaeffler AG has entered into a Total Return Swap with an underlying stake of approximately 9.00

percent of Vitesco's share capital. All regulatory approvals required for the completion of the tender offer have been obtained. Completion of the tender offer and payment of the cash consideration are expected to take place on January 5, 2024. Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, said:“We are very pleased with the result of the tender offer. From January 5, 2024, Schaeffler AG will hold a stake of around 30 percent in Vitesco Technologies Group AG. That is a little more than we expected and a very good foundation as we proceed with the transaction as planned.“ Extraordinary General Meeting and separate meeting on February 2, 2024

The tender offer was the first step of a three-step overall transaction. The second step entails the resolution to unify Schaeffler's share classes. For this purpose, Schaeffler convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting and a separate meeting of the non-voting common shareholders in Herzogenaurach on February 2, 2024. Shareholders will be given the opportunity to vote in presence on the intended conversion of the non-voting common shares into common shares with full voting rights, which should become effective at the same time as the merger. The conversion offer brings significant advantages to non-voting common shareholders. All shareholders of Schaeffler AG will be entitled to vote after the conversion; the principle of“one share, one vote” will apply. Schaeffler is thus fulfilling the repeatedly expressed request by capital markets for greater participation in the company. This will further increase Schaeffler's attractiveness as an investment. The share conversion is also intended to lead to improved liquidity in the share and an increased free float in the course of the planned merger of Vitesco into Schaeffler. For the combined company, the free float is intended to reach a level of around 30 percent. On that basis, it is expected that the Schaeffler share will be included in the indices MDAX and MSCI Europe following the transaction. Completion of overall transaction in the fourth quarter of 2024

The integration committee, which comprises the respective CEOs, CFOs and CHROs of Schaeffler and Vitesco and was set up to ensure a smooth integration process in the combined company, has started its work to prepare the integration. In addition, preparations have started for the merger of Vitesco Technologies Group AG into Schaeffler AG, the third step of the overall transaction. This step requires the approval of the respective Annual General Meetings of both companies, which are expected to take place on April 24, 2024 (Vitesco) and April

25, 2024 (Schaeffler). As the final step in the overall transaction, the merger is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. The technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of 15.8 billion euros in 2022. With around 84,000 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the world's largest family companies. With more than 1,250 patent applications in 2022, Schaeffler is Germany's fourth most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

