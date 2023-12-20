2,310 Petitions Received At Makkaludan Muthalvar Camps In Coimbatore On First Day

(MENAFN- KNN India) Coimbatore, Dec 20 (KNN) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin launched the Makkaludan Mudhalvar

initiative which aims to provide people solution for their issues from 13 departments.

The first set of camps held for

Makkaludan Mudhalvar received a total of 2,310

petitions on Monday, reported The Hindu.

The four camps, held at SNR Arts and Science College (North Zone), Karumathampatti Municipality and Perur Town Panchayat (2 camps), received 724, 620, 473 and 493 petitions respectively.

On Tuesday, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran inspected the camp held at Vadavalli on Tuesday, as petitions were submitted by people on several issues.

The departments include housing and urban development, district administration, municipal administration and disaster management, people can submit petitions related to power, water and UGSS connection, change of name in documents, land transfer, heir, community, birth and death certificates, house plan approval, tax, commercial licence, solid waste management, identity card for street vendors, rural development, Adi Dravidar Welfare, differently abled welfare, labour and MSME.

However, petitions have been received for grievances such as pension, benefits of other schemes such as

Magalir Urimay Tittham

and employment.

“These petitions are not related to

Mudhalvarin Mugavari,

wherein grievances that can be resolved within 30 days are listed. The rest will be resolved in a longer time frame by the department concerned,” Prabhakaran told

The Hindu.

(KNN Bureau)