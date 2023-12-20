India Rejects Eus Proposal To Settle ICT Duty Case Through Arbitration Approaches WTO's Appellate

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 20 (KNN) The

European Union

(EU) is disappointed over India's move to approach the WTO's appellate body in a case related to customs duties on certain information and communications technology (ICT) products, reported ET.

On December 8, India appealed against a ruling of the

World Trade Organization's (WTO) trade dispute settlement panel, in a case filed by the European Union against New Delhi's import duties on certain ICT products including mobile phones and components, base stations, integrated circuits and optical instruments.



Stating the right of countries to appeal, India called for early restoration of the non-functional appellate body of WTO so that the panel's errors can be corrected and the dispute can be resolved expeditiously.



India has also rejected the EU's request to settle the dispute through arbitration.



On this request, India has said that such interim arbitration agreements undermine the right of countries to appeal to a permanent standing body, which is fundamental to the multilateral trading system.



The panel in April had ruled that import duties imposed by India on certain ICT products violate global trading norms. Appellate body is the final authority to decide on trade disputes in WTO. However, it is not functioning as the US has been blocking appointments of judges in the body.



