India Debunks IMF's Assessment About Excessive Currency Intervention

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 20 (KNN) India has hit back at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for saying the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) intervention in the foreign-exchange market was excessive.

It indicated that the country was trying to influence the level of the rupee.

The Washington-based lender said the currency moved within a very narrow range from December 2022 to October 2023, suggesting the central bank's intervention“likely exceeded levels necessary to address disorderly market conditions.”

As a result, the IMF reclassified India's foreign-exchange regime to a“stabilized arrangement” from a“floating” system, it said in its annual Article IV country report released on Monday.

India“strongly disagreed” with the assessment, calling it“unjustified,” the IMF said. The Reserve Bank of India stated that the period was restricted to a short-term, and that the IMF's assessment would fail over a two to five-year horizon, the fund said.

“The RBI strongly believes that such a view is incorrect as, in their view, it uses data selectively,” the IMF said in its report.

(KNN Bureau)