Biden administration starts first phase of developing AI standards

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced that it was initiating the initial phase of developing essential standards and guidance for the secure implementation of generative artificial intelligence, including procedures for testing and ensuring the safety of these systems.



The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) within the Commerce Department has announced its intention to gather public input by February 2nd on the essential testing procedures vital for ensuring the safety of AI systems.



Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo stated that the move was driven by Leader Joe Biden's October executive order on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and targeted at improving "industry standards around AI safety, security, and trust that will enable America to continue leading the world in the responsible development and use of this rapidly evolving technology."



The agency is in the process of formulating guidelines for the assessment of AI, fostering the establishment of standards, and establishing testing environments for the evaluation of AI systems. The solicitation is seeking input from both AI companies and the general public regarding risk management associated with generative AI and mitigating the risks of AI-generated misinformation.



Generative AI, which has the capability to generate text, photos, and videos in response to open-ended prompts, has generated both excitement and concerns in recent months. There are fears that it could render certain jobs obsolete, disrupt elections, and potentially surpass human capabilities with potentially catastrophic effects.



President Biden's directive instructed agencies to establish standards for testing that also address associated risks in the realms of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and cybersecurity.



NIST is actively developing guidelines for testing, with a specific focus on determining the areas where "red-teaming" would be most advantageous for assessing and managing AI risks. The agency aims to establish best practices in this regard.

