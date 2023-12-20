5 Sons Of Physically-Challenged Mason Top Classes

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A disabled mason, whose five sons have grabbed first positions in different school grades in southeastern Khost province, wants the government to pay attention to the education sector to ensure Afghanistan's self-sufficiency.

With a locomotor disability. Maida Khan, 50, is a resident of the Noori village of Sabri district.

In an exclusive interview with Pajhwok Afghan News, the physically-challenged man said he had spent half of his life working as a mason. But he never let his sons drop out of school or be absent even for a single day.

“I don't want my sons to work despite my leg disability. I should have quit working. But realising that my sons are good at studies, I told myself it doesn't matter how tired I'm.”

The man said:“My main goal is that my sons should complete their education and reach a milestone in their life,” he commented.

Maida Khan wants his sons to study abroad and provide them with all the facilities they need. But because of economic problems, his dream will remain a dream.

Khan, whose average daily income is 500 afghanis, spends half of his earning on the education of his children.

“Many people tell me to send my sons to Arab countries for work. However, I am not willing to do so because I want them to complete their education. I even borrow money to buy them books,” Khan explained.

He said if the government reall desired development, it should promote education and provide all necessary facilities to students.

“If we don't work for the self-sufficiency of the country, nothing will changed and our reliance on foreign aid will continue. Progress is the key to steering the country out of its current problems. I urge the Islamic Emirate to work on strengthening the education sector.”

Khan's elder son graduated from high school this year, securing first position. His remaining sons were promoted 12th, 11th and ninth grades - all topping their respective classes.

Shafiqullah Hasand, the eldest son of Khan, told Pajhwok he had been the first position-holder from class one to 12th grade.

He credited his family, especially his father, for his success and standing with him in difficult situations.

Hasand called medicine his favorite faculty that he plans to pursue to serve his people. Cash constraints represented the only impediment to his dream coming true.

“We know the value of education and the family also persuades us a lot to gain knowledge, which is the only way we can reconstruct the nation and the country,” he continued.

His brother Saeedullah, who has found his way to 11th grade with distinction, is proud of pursuing an education despite financial problems.

For instance, he said, at times, two brothers shared the same book. But in spite all difficulties, the poor mason never lets them remain absent from school even for a day.

Khan's relative Qari Fatehullah Fateh said the mason nd his sons were leading an active social life and treating people politely.

Fateh confirmed:“These five brothers are first position-holders in their respective classes. People of the entire village are appreciative of their behavior ...”

Khan also has two daughters, pursuing Islamic studies. According to him, there is not a single girls' school in the area. If the government establishes one, he will send his daughters there.

