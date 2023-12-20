Travel Conditions For Afghans Not To Be Reversed: Kakar

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The Pakistani prime minister has reaffirmed his administration's adherence to recently-enforced travel conditions for Afghan nationals.
On Tuesday, Anwaarul Haq Kakar ruled out reversing the“one-document regime” - a valid passport and visa - for Afghan citizens' entry into Pakistan.
The premier, stoutly defending his government's decision, told reporters in Quetta:“There's no question of withdrawing the one-document system for Durand Line crossing.”
He also inaugurated the launch of the Hazaragi language programme on PTV's Quetta centre and chaired a meeting on the security situation.
As a federation, Pakistan derived its strength from the diversity of its cultures, traditions and languages, he said, hailing the Hazara community's role in the development of Balochistan.
