Egypt's Health Minister, UNHCR Discuss Palestinian Issue, Medical Sector Updates

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, met with the Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Egypt, Hanan Hamdan, to discuss ways of cooperation.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said that the meeting covered various cooperation mechanisms on several health files and medical services for non-Egyptian expatriates living in Egypt. The aim was to improve the health services for them, enhance their health security, and integrate them into social protection programs, especially health and education.

Abdel Ghaffar noted that Egypt hosts a large number of expatriates from different nationalities, and provides them with the necessary services equally as Egyptian citizens. He stressed that the ministry takes full care of meeting all their health needs through various medical facilities in the governorates without discrimination.

He added that the meeting also discussed how to support the ministry in continuing the implementation of the presidential initiatives to improve public health, such as“100 Million Health,” which offers its services free of charge to Egyptians and non-Egyptians living in Egypt.

He added that the ministry's support in providing preventive services to expatriates in Egypt was discussed, including vaccination programs, treatment of diseases (malaria, leprosy), and combating hepatitis viruses and endemic diseases.

Abdel Ghaffar pointed out that the meeting addressed the latest developments regarding the services provided by the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population to the sick, injured, and wounded Palestinians coming from the Gaza Strip, and how to support the ministry to expand the provision of health care services to them. He also mentioned the support and development of primary healthcare units in the governorates of Egypt, which serve expatriates.

Hanan Hamdan, the Representative of the UNHCR in Egypt, expressed her keenness to provide all possible means of support to improve the health sector and expand the services provided to arrivals in Egypt. She thanked the Minister of Health and Population for his efforts to improve the health sector and enhance health security for citizens and residents of Egypt.