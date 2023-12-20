SODIC, Delta Oil Team Up To Create Sustainable Biodiesel Ecosystem In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

SODIC, the leading developer of enterprise network solutions, security, collaboration, and data center technologies, has announced its collaboration with Delta Oil, a waste oil management start-up, to create an ecosystem that supports the biodiesel industry.

Delta Oil collects used cooking oil and converts it into biodiesel, maximizing the use of resources and minimizing environmental impact.

In the past five years, Delta Oil has supplied over 720,000 kg of waste to biodiesel firms, resulting in a significant reduction of 218,181 kg of carbon emissions. Delta Oil also employs over 650 oil collectors from vulnerable communities across different governorates.

Ayman Amer, General Manager of SODIC, said:“We are thrilled to partner with Delta Oil, as their strategy aligns perfectly with our steadfast commitment to minimize waste and reduce our carbon footprint, while extracting maximum value from oil resources, ultimately fostering a circular economy.”

SODIC's leadership in sustainability started in 2014 when the leading developer became a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact. In addition to being the first developer in Egypt to publish its GRI assured Sustainability Report and measure its carbon footprint, SODIC has powered its headquarters mainly through solar energy and received EDGE Advanced green building certification for its flagship commercial project EDNC. Moreover, SODIC has collaborated with different start-ups, developing sustainable building materials as part of its innovation program.