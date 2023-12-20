(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financial Calendar 2024
In 2024, the financial results of Latvijas Gāze will be published as follows:
| Date
| Event
| 01.03.2024.
| Unaudited Condensed Financial Statement for 2023
|
| 19.04.2024.
| Annual Report 2023 (audited)
|
| 24.05.2024.
| Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statement for 3 months of 2024
|
| 30.08.2024.
| Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statement for 6 months of 2024
|
| 29.11.2024.
| Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statement for 9 months of 2024
|
Additional information:
Laima Dudiča
Head of Accounting and Reporting Department
Phone: + (371) 67 369 128
E-mail: ...
MENAFN20122023004107003653ID1107631805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.