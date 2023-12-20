               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Financial Calendar 2024


12/20/2023 4:03:51 AM

Financial Calendar 2024

In 2024, the financial results of Latvijas Gāze will be published as follows:

Date Event
01.03.2024. Unaudited Condensed Financial Statement for 2023
19.04.2024. Annual Report 2023 (audited)
24.05.2024. Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statement for 3 months of 2024
30.08.2024. Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statement for 6 months of 2024
29.11.2024. Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statement for 9 months of 2024

Additional information:

Laima Dudiča
Head of Accounting and Reporting Department
Phone: + (371) 67 369 128
E-mail: ...


