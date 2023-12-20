5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Eastern Indonesia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale struck on Wednesday the province of Maluku, eastern Indonesia.

The epicenter of the earthquake occurred 67 km from Pulaudoi district in the province, at a depth of 151 km, Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said in a statement.

There have been no reports of casualties or material damage as a result of the earthquake so far.

Indonesia is regularly exposed to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire where many tectonic plates meet and cause frequent volcanic and seismic activity.

