               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Approves State's General Budget For Fiscal Year 2024


12/20/2023 4:02:25 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Law No. (17) of 2023 approving the State's general budget for the fiscal year 2024.
The Law is effective as of Jan. 1, 2024, and shall be published in the official gazette.

MENAFN20122023000067011011ID1107631792

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search