Amir Approves State's General Budget For Fiscal Year 2024

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Law No. (17) of 2023 approving the State's general budget for the fiscal year 2024. The Law is effective as of Jan. 1, 2024, and shall be published in the official gazette.

