2 Palestinians Injured By Israeli Occupation Fire In West Bank

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two Palestinians were injured at dawn Wednesday after the Israeli occupation forces raided the town of Al-Yamoun, west of Jenin, in the northern West Bank.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the two Palestinians were injured by live fire during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces who fired live ammunition and gas bombs.

The occupation forces also stormed and searched a number of homes in the town.

Cities and towns of the West Bank are subject to daily incursions by the Israeli occupation forces who often attack Palestinians with live and rubber bullets and tear gas.

