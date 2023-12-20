COVID-19 Update: 292 Fresh Cases, Three Deaths In Kerala

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Kerala has reported 292 new active cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on December 19, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the state is 2,041, and the total number of people who died due to COVID in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,056 Tuesday, State Health Minister Veena George had said that despite the increase in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, there was nothing to be concerned about as the state was well prepared to handle the virus infection minister had also said that directions have been issued to provide special facilities for COVID-19 patients and ensure availability of isolation wards, rooms, oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators in hospitals India, 341 total new cases were reported till 8 am today. The number of people who were cured, discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 224 that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,37,203 till date.

