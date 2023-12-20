PM Modi Breaks Silence On Allegation Of India's Assassination Plot To Kill Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Pannun In US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken on the allegation of an Indian assassination plot to kill khalistani separatists on US soil an interview with the Financial Times, PM Modi said, \"If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it\".The Prime Minister added, \"If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law\".Last month, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is an American and Canadian citizen. Currently, Gupta has been detained in the Czech Republic and facing extradition to US.

Mint Explainer: The fallout of the Pannun allegationsDescribing it as a“matter of concern,” India has announced a high-level investigation and asserted that follow-up action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation panel, India's External Affairs Ministry instituted an inquiry committee to look into the inputs received from the US in the case in September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations regarding India's involvement in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. India rejected the allegations and called them \"absurd\" and politically motivated.\"US watchdog seeks 'country of particular concern' tag for India amid Pannun rowIn 2020, India designated Pannun as a terrorist and has repeatedly accused West of taking Sikh separatist movement as a minor issue Narendra Modi told FT that India has always been extremely concerned about \"certain extremist\" groups based overseas prime minister added, \"These elements, under the guise of freedom of expression, have engaged in intimidation and incited violence\".Pannun murder plot accused Nikhil Gupta arrested on 'America's request'Earlier this month, Pannun released a video message threatening to \"shake the very foundation of Parliament\" on December 13 -- the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament the video, which also had a photo of the 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, the chief of the proscribed organisation Sikhs for Justice claimed that the Narendra Modi government tried to kill him and threatened to respond on December 13 'assassination' plot: SC to hear Nikhil Gupta's family petition on 4 JanBefore that, Pannun released another video asking Sikhs not to fly in Air India aircraft after November 19, as their lives can be under threat.

