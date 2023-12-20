Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake: 4 Suspects Who Uploaded Video Tracked By Delhi Police

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Four suspects involved in uploading of the Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video have been tracked down by the Delhi Police.

However, the police clarified that the suspects identified so far are likely the uploaders and not the creators of the deepfake profile. The primary focus remains on locating the key conspirator behind the incident.

On November 6, a manipulated video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna surfaced online, raising concerns about digital safety. The viral video depicted a woman resembling Rashmika entering a lift wearing a black swimsuit.

As the video gained traction, several social media users confirmed it to be a deepfake. Further investigation revealed that the video actually featured British Actress Zara Patel.

The case hit an impasse on November 24 when social media platforms claimed they could not provide information about the individual(s) responsible for the deepfake profiles. According to sources, the accused had either removed or deleted their social media accounts. Officials suspect that the account might have been created using a fake identity and a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to upload the deepfake videos.

On November 18, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics, and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw issued notices to all social media platforms instructing them to take necessary actions to identify and remove deepfake content.

Although the police detained several suspects, it was revealed that none of them were involved in creating the specific deepfake video; rather, they had shared the video.

The Delhi Police IFSO (Internet Freedom and Safety for Online Users) unit sent a letter to Meta (formerly Facebook) in November. However, the social media company responded by expressing its inability to provide details of the deleted account.

Sources informed ANI that the police are currently awaiting a response from GoDaddy, as a similar profile was created through their platform as well.

