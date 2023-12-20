Kangana Ranaut's Father Confirms Actress To Join Political Arena By Contesting 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kangana Ranaut's father, Amardeep Ranaut publicly stated that the celebrated actress plans to enter politics by fighting the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 on the BJP ticket. However, whose seat she would represent remains unanswered, with her father indicating that the final choice is in the hands of the BJP leadership.

Kangana Ranaut meets BJP National President JP Nadda

Kangana Ranaut recently met with BJP National President JP Nadda at her Kullu house, raising significant speculation about her prospective political foray. While answering questions, Amardeep ended the rumors by stating that Kangana is determined to run under the BJP banner.

Kangana's political ambitions have been widely discussed for some time. Her choice of seat adds another layer of intrigue to the growing political narrative, as she comes from the Sarahan village in the Sarkaghat constituency of Mandi district, with a secondary residence in Manali, where her family currently resides.

Kangana Ranaut wishes to join politics

Notably, Kangana Ranaut hinted at her political ambitions during a media interview in Dwarka, Gujarat, a few months ago, when she indicated her desire to run for office if it aligned with divine will.

Professional front

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in an Air Force pilot's biopic 'Tejas'. She is gearing up for her debut directional film 'Emergency' which is a biographical historical drama film directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut. It is based on the Indian Emergency and stars Ranaut as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.