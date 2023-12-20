PM Modi Dials V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar, Expresses 'Great Pain Over Some Mps Abject Theatrics'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar who was 'shamed' by Trinamool Congress's suspended MP Kalyan Banerjee inside the Parliament premises on Tuesday. During the telephone conversation, PM Modi expressed "great pain over the abject theatrics of some Honourable MPs".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Rajya Sabha Chairman said: "Received a telephone call from the Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji. He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some Honourable MPs and that too in the sacred Parliament complex yesterday. He told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting but the fact that it could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice President of India and that too in the Parliament was unfortunate."



"I told him- Mr. Prime Minister, the antics of a few won't prevent me from performing my duty and upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution. I am committed to those values from the bottom of my heart. None of the insults will make me change my path."

Even President Droupadi Murmu expressed her displeasure over the MPs' actions. Taking to X, President Murmu said: "I was dismayed to see the manner in which our respected Vice President was humiliated in the Parliament complex. Elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy. That has been the Parliamentary tradition we are proud of, and the people of India expect them to uphold it."

Banerjee was seen mimicking the Vice President during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament's Makar Dwar. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was purportedly seen filming the Trinamool Congress MP using his mobile phone.

On Tuesday, a video capturing the incident drew the ire of Vice President Dhankhar, who denounced the act as "shameful, ridiculous, and unacceptable."

Following the morning adjournment of the Rajya Sabha, the session reconvened around noon. Addressing a Congress leader, Dhankhar expressed his dismay, stating, "Just a while ago, I saw on a television channel that there is no limit to how low one can stoop. Your senior leader was found shooting a video of an unparliamentary act of one of the suspended MPs, sitting out on protest... I just want to say that good sense may prevail on them."

Referring to Rahul Gandhi, he emphasized the distinction between the offices of the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, and the Speaker. Dhankhar criticized the senior leader for videographing a member of another party engaging in mimicry of the Chairman and Speaker, deeming it "ridiculous, shameful, and unacceptable."

In the video clip referenced by Dhankhar, suspended TMC MP Banerjee, accompanied by other Opposition leaders, appeared to impersonate the Rajya Sabha Chairperson, making unflattering remarks. The clip also showed Rahul seemingly recording Banerjee.

At 2 pm, Dhankhar adjourned the House, expressing concern about the negative impact on the public's perception of the institution. He called attention to the incident involving senior Congress leader Chidambaram videographing a Member of Parliament, emphasizing the damage to the institution of the Chairman.

Later, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi weighed in on the matter, highlighting the incident when the House reconvened at 5 pm. He criticized the Congress for insulting President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past, adding that Rahul Gandhi's actions were senseless. Joshi called for an apology from Congress leader Kharge.